The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #27 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene and the top terpenes. Resonant with Sunset Sherbert, Sherbert, and Sherbacio strains, Sweet #27 could be ideal for those who enjoy rich, complex, sweet, and slightly tart profiles.



Tasting Notes: Golden Berry, Zesty Bergamot, Dried Matcha, Licorice, Concord Grape, and Anise Seed.



Sweet #27 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

