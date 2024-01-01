The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #54 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene. Echoing the profiles of Khalifa Kush, Sour OG, and Jet Fuel strains, Sweet #54 can be perfect for those seeking bright and floral notes.



Tasting Notes: Rhododendron, Magnolia Leaf, Bright Raspberry, Ginger Lily, and Rosemary.



Sweet #54 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



