The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #54 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene. Echoing the profiles of Khalifa Kush, Sour OG, and Jet Fuel strains, Sweet #54 can be perfect for those seeking bright and floral notes.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.