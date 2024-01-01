The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #79 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Myrcene, Limonene, and Terpinolene. With a profile similar to the Dreamsicle, Bazooka Breath #19, and Pineapple Express strains, Sweet #79 can be a great choice for those seeking a refreshing and sweet profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.