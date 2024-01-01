The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #80 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Ocimene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. With a profile similar to Birds of Paradise, Lemon Tart, and Pink Lemonade strains, Sweet #80 could be a perfect choice for those looking for vibrant and zesty notes.
Tasting Notes: Marion Berry, Strawberry, Tahitian Lime, Pineapple, Petitgrain, Crushed Green Peppercorn, Chai Spice
Sweet #80 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.