ASTRO SNAPS
(Frisco Snaps x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-63 days
• Heavy Producer • Heavy, night time, not for the newcomer
Preview:
The latest collaboration with Norstar Genetics Award Winning Frisco Snaps has resulted in an incredibly resinous line of cultivars that has impressed every single person on the test team. This strain has a Cookie Dough taste with a fresh lemon fragrance.
Strain Description:
Potent Indica leaning hybrid. Terps range from Cherry Dr. Pepper/Cookies to Modeling Glue dependant on phenol. Harvest window 8-9 weeks (my favorite “Jar” pheno I pull on day 64). Yield is med-heavy. Rock hard medium sized flowers. Great for SOG grows. Hash terps are absolutely amazing comes out like some OG-glue funk. Experienced cultivators will get a better yield and product as she is a bit finicky.
Phenotypes: We had two main phenos one that was taller with cookie dough and lemons flavor & the shorter one with a very oily cake smell.
Height: Medium Height Stretches 1.5- 2x
Yield: Medium with super dense flowers formations Heavy resin production.
Best way to Grow: Top Early to shape, cage or bamboo for support needed.
Harvest: 8-9 weeks
Sativa/ Indica 50/50
High Type: Flavorful / Potent / Pain Relief / Yield / Extracts
Taste: Cookies / Cake / Lemons / Grease / Cherries / Cherry Dr Pepper/ Modeling Glue
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.