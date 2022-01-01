Strelka

Kyle Kushman Collaboration

(Stardawg x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest window 56-60 Days

• Medium Producer • Uplifting and great for social activities while still reducing pain.



Preview:

I have always been impressed with Kyle’s Terpene profiles and since we go way back it only made since to work on a few projects together. Badger loves the way Stardawg grows and he has created a new Hybrid for us. Berries, Candy and Kush with hints of Sour Diesel

Phenotypes –Buds with Silvery hues and Orange undertones, tall spear shaped bud reach a height of 5-6 feet and the finish is fast and oily. Candy, Kush, Berries, Cherries, Anise



Strain Description:

Strelka is a very unique plant growing fast like an Indica but finishing rapidly, yields are great. She smells absolutely amazing with an array of complex flavors and smells. I love growing new genetics and yes most of the time all of them are good genetics but plants like Strelka is why I truly do it. You know when you have found that one that special plant you will keep in your garden for good. She is on a equal platform as the Kosher Kush, meaning Strelka isn't going anywhere.



Yield: Medium to heavy with good topping and training techniques



Harvest Window: 8 Weeks



Sativa/ Indica: 70/30



High Type: Great for inflammation and relaxing without falling completely asleep, seems to reduce appetite so it’s a good choice for Diabetics. Uplifting and great for social activities while still reducing pain. Great for fatigue and Anxiety



Taste/Aroma: Tangy Candy and Berries with Diesel and Kush Cherries on Exhale



Full Lineage Chemdog 4 X Tres Dawg X Romulan X Cinderella 99