Strelka
Kyle Kushman Collaboration
(Stardawg x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest window 56-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Uplifting and great for social activities while still reducing pain.
Preview:
I have always been impressed with Kyle’s Terpene profiles and since we go way back it only made since to work on a few projects together. Badger loves the way Stardawg grows and he has created a new Hybrid for us. Berries, Candy and Kush with hints of Sour Diesel
Phenotypes –Buds with Silvery hues and Orange undertones, tall spear shaped bud reach a height of 5-6 feet and the finish is fast and oily. Candy, Kush, Berries, Cherries, Anise
Strain Description:
Strelka is a very unique plant growing fast like an Indica but finishing rapidly, yields are great. She smells absolutely amazing with an array of complex flavors and smells. I love growing new genetics and yes most of the time all of them are good genetics but plants like Strelka is why I truly do it. You know when you have found that one that special plant you will keep in your garden for good. She is on a equal platform as the Kosher Kush, meaning Strelka isn't going anywhere.
Yield: Medium to heavy with good topping and training techniques
Harvest Window: 8 Weeks
Sativa/ Indica: 70/30
High Type: Great for inflammation and relaxing without falling completely asleep, seems to reduce appetite so it’s a good choice for Diabetics. Uplifting and great for social activities while still reducing pain. Great for fatigue and Anxiety
Taste/Aroma: Tangy Candy and Berries with Diesel and Kush Cherries on Exhale
Full Lineage Chemdog 4 X Tres Dawg X Romulan X Cinderella 99
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.