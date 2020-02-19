Sweet Tea (Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen)
About this product
(Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 65/35 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Large Producer • Taste like Jelly Belly Orange Candy
Preview:
Imagine biting into a ripe blood orange and tasting a hint of cherries and melons. The oily mandarin flavor coats your tongue as your mind is lifted upward and sadness melts away.
Antidepressant in nature the California Orange has always lifted my spirits. The Alcatraz lends a nice woody flavor that gave me the idea for the name.
Strain Description:
In Order to make a more stable version of an earlier cross we selected an Alcatraz OG male to outcross the famous California Orange cut and then we hit her with the infamous Space Queen male “The Dude” Incredible orange and Cherry terps big yields and an up high giggly euphoric high. Dreamy like visions and a general happy mode accompany and amazing flavor profile.
Phenotypes: Heavy Tall plants with heavy bulging colas
Height: Tall and branchy
Yield: Heavy
Indoor/ Outdoor: Huge in sunny climates
Best Way to Grow: Large Root Mass Topping early to form multiple heads
Harvest Window: 56-62 days
Sativa /Indica: 70/30
High type: Motivating, Happy, Euphoric, Antidepressant, uplifting the best aftertaste, pain relief
Taste like: Jelly Belly Candy
Inspirational
About this strain
California Orange, also known as "Cali Orange," "Cali-O," and "Cali Orange Bud," is an old school hybrid marijuana strain dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. More nicknames for California Orange include "Cali-O," "Cali Orange Bud," "C.O.B," and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.
