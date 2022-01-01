UVA

(Highland Oaxacan Gold X Querkle)

• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days

• Medium Producer • Grapes and Berries with a Spicy Afghani aftertaste



Preview:

Uva is Spanish Grapes and it is the first thing you notice about this new hybrid. Combining Old World genetics of the Highland Oaxacan made famous in the 70’s smuggled in over the porous borders created by Nixon and Reagan. Many of us grew up smoking this incredible potent trippy weed that gave us visuals. I wanted to create a soothing hybrid with the same visual effects so we bred her with our Querkle male who adds Myrcene, Purple Coloring and a nice Grape taste to his progeny.



Strain Description:

UVA is creeper weed and comes on slowly at first then very strong it has a trippy very visual high that is great for listening to music or having a deep meaningless conversation. This is FUN weed and just a few hits and I was grinning from ear to ear while hearing things in a song I had never noticed before I spent the afternoon doodling with markers, I was so content. Super Tasty like a Grape Snow Cone or Slushie.



Height: Medium/Tall



Yield: Medium



Best way to grow: Topped twice.



Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60



Sat/Ind: 50/50



Hybrid: Highland Oaxacan X Purple Urkle X Romulan X Cindy99



Taste/aroma: Grapes, Plums, Candy, Berries, Spices and Peanut Butter



High Type: Creeper / Visual / Inspiring / Get Away Mentally