VANILLA TART

(Cookies & Cream x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days

• Medium Producer • Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with a Cherry on Top



Preview:

This project started off with a large pheno hunt looking for a unique cut of Cookies & Cream. When I found exactly what I was looking for, she has a beautiful structure and holds herself upright with no need for support. With a rich aroma of vanilla bean, hints of brown sugar & chai, I knew at this point I had something special for an upcoming breeding project. By using our main male “The Dude”, Vanilla Tart was born.



Strain Description:

Vanilla Tart is a hybrid cross of Cookies & Cream x Space Queen. She is a heavy resin producer with flavors of vanilla, brown sugar & cherries. Most phenos have better structure than your average Cookie crosses. There are a small percentage of phenos that get taller than the rest. All around killer flavor, this cross is excellent for making concentrates.



Phenotypes: Most phenos have similar structure with different flavor profiles except 1 out of 5 is tall.



Height: Medium/Tall



Yield: Medium



Best way to grow: Topped twice.



Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60



Sat/Ind: 50/50



Hybrid: Cookies & Cream x Space Queen



Taste/aroma: Vanilla Bean, Brown sugar, Chai, Cherries



High Type: relaxing, fun