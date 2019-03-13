About this product
VANILLA TART
(Cookies & Cream x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with a Cherry on Top
Preview:
This project started off with a large pheno hunt looking for a unique cut of Cookies & Cream. When I found exactly what I was looking for, she has a beautiful structure and holds herself upright with no need for support. With a rich aroma of vanilla bean, hints of brown sugar & chai, I knew at this point I had something special for an upcoming breeding project. By using our main male “The Dude”, Vanilla Tart was born.
Strain Description:
Vanilla Tart is a hybrid cross of Cookies & Cream x Space Queen. She is a heavy resin producer with flavors of vanilla, brown sugar & cherries. Most phenos have better structure than your average Cookie crosses. There are a small percentage of phenos that get taller than the rest. All around killer flavor, this cross is excellent for making concentrates.
Phenotypes: Most phenos have similar structure with different flavor profiles except 1 out of 5 is tall.
Height: Medium/Tall
Yield: Medium
Best way to grow: Topped twice.
Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60
Sat/Ind: 50/50
Hybrid: Cookies & Cream x Space Queen
Taste/aroma: Vanilla Bean, Brown sugar, Chai, Cherries
High Type: relaxing, fun
(Cookies & Cream x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with a Cherry on Top
Preview:
This project started off with a large pheno hunt looking for a unique cut of Cookies & Cream. When I found exactly what I was looking for, she has a beautiful structure and holds herself upright with no need for support. With a rich aroma of vanilla bean, hints of brown sugar & chai, I knew at this point I had something special for an upcoming breeding project. By using our main male “The Dude”, Vanilla Tart was born.
Strain Description:
Vanilla Tart is a hybrid cross of Cookies & Cream x Space Queen. She is a heavy resin producer with flavors of vanilla, brown sugar & cherries. Most phenos have better structure than your average Cookie crosses. There are a small percentage of phenos that get taller than the rest. All around killer flavor, this cross is excellent for making concentrates.
Phenotypes: Most phenos have similar structure with different flavor profiles except 1 out of 5 is tall.
Height: Medium/Tall
Yield: Medium
Best way to grow: Topped twice.
Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60
Sat/Ind: 50/50
Hybrid: Cookies & Cream x Space Queen
Taste/aroma: Vanilla Bean, Brown sugar, Chai, Cherries
High Type: relaxing, fun
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.