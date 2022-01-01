About this product
ZINGER
(BOG’S Sour Strawberry x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 65/35 • Harvest Window 56-63 days
• Heavy Producer • Good for Extreme Nausea, Depression and Daytime Pain
Preview:
Created to bring two old friends together Subcool and Bushy Old Grower ( BOG) Go way back and BOG has used Jacks Cleaner Blueberry created by Sub to make a few of his early strains. Strawberry is one of those hard to reproduce terpenes and mixed with the highly resinous Space Queen the resulting hybrid is an uplifting Sativa that taste like a Snowcone!!!
Strain Description:
Huge towering colas and heavy yields. The buds appeared fluffy and week 6 bud the end yield in a 15 gallon pot was 11 ounces of Primo buds that people started buying up before it was cured completely. Instantly a favorite of many of the Dank Girls in my crew but my no means a “girly” cross this strain will get you a bit confused and elated if you consume just a few extra hits.
Beautiful fall colors and red pistils make this a top shelf strain in any dispensary.
Phenotypes: Tall robust plants with thick colas that frost up heavy by day 55.
Height: Tall and Wide
Yield: PHAT
Best way to grow: Topped aggressively early and give ample veg time shes likes to get big!
Harvest Time: Day 58-65
Sat/Ind: 65/45
Hybrid: The Strawberry Kush clone was sourced from some really fine Humboldt cloners and has East Coast Sour Diesel, Strawberry Cough and Razz in it. Then, BOG pollinated it with a fine Sour Bubble male. Space Queen male was found by Subcool in Oregon in 2004 ( Ake Space Dude)
Taste/aroma: Strawberry Snow cone, Cherry Candy, Sour patch Kids
High Type: Upbeat and Happy watch out for the giggles, to stoned to shop!
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.