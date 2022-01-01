Organic Maple Kush Pre-Rolled 3-pack is a high THC, high terpene indica in a reusable green tin. This trichome-covered high THC indica is a TGOD original cross between Koloa Sunrise and GG4. Organic Maple Kush gets its name from the Canadian organic maple syrup used to feed the soil it grows in, giving it a natural source of carbohydrates. This beautiful bud brings with it a tropical, fruity and kush-like finish, a result of myrcene and farnescene terpenes that dominate this strain's aroma and flavour.