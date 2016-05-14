About this product

TGOD’s Organic Skunk Haze cartridge contains a balance of THC and CBD. With dominant terpenes like Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Bisabolol and Terpinolene every pull hits you with a rich aroma that has just a touch of floral and citrus. Our full-spectrum oil is CO2 extracted from our certified organically grown cannabis and combined with naturally derived terpenes from the plant itself. Each 0.45g cartridge is made from premium hardware, including a real wood mouthpiece, and is compatible with 510 thread vape batteries.