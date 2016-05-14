Organic Skunk Haze Cartridge 0.45g
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
About this product
TGOD’s Organic Skunk Haze cartridge contains a balance of THC and CBD. With dominant terpenes like Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Bisabolol and Terpinolene every pull hits you with a rich aroma that has just a touch of floral and citrus. Our full-spectrum oil is CO2 extracted from our certified organically grown cannabis and combined with naturally derived terpenes from the plant itself. Each 0.45g cartridge is made from premium hardware, including a real wood mouthpiece, and is compatible with 510 thread vape batteries.
About this strain
Skunk Haze
Skunk Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis