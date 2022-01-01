Organic Sugar Bush Pre-Rolled 3-pack is a high-THC, high-terpene sativa 3-pack of 0.5 g pre rolls in a reusable green tin. Grown in living soil, this trichome-covered high-THC sativa gets its Sugar Bush name from the maple tree forests in Quebec — the source of maple syrup that is used to nurture the soil it grows in. The end result, a strain that is full-bodied, and full of aroma — bringing with it a fruity, skunk scent that is reminiscent of ripe melon and passion fruit.