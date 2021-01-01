TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
About this product
Organic-certified from seed to sale, TGOD’s Unite Organic Cannabis Oil is a high-THC formula, dominant in Pinene and Myrcene terpenes, in an Organic Olive Oil carrier. TGOD is committed to the safest, environmentally-friendly processes to minimize our impact. That’s why we use CO2 extraction and package our oils in recyclable glass bottles. Available in 30 mL format.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!