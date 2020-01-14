About this product
OG Kush
Jesus OG
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) OG (GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4)
Yoda OG
Superman OG
Thai Fire OG
SFVOGSC (svfog x gsc)
Respect OG
Snow OG
Cookie OG
Deadhead OG
Blue Dream OG (original blue dream)
Cherry Pie OG (original cherry pie)
Haze OG (original haze)
Seeds are all non-feminized seeds. www.thecannabiscupwinner.com
About this brand
HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community.
Stable genetic lines
Focused consumption approach
Genetic mapping and DNA analysis
Stable genetic lines
Focused consumption approach
Genetic mapping and DNA analysis