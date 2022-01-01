About this product
TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic
Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
Tonics Web is a seed-only strain from THClones. This flower was bred by blending the ever-popular and CBD-rich Charlotte’s Web with Chocolate Tonic. Together they create a sweet and savory bouquet of coffee, pine, and citrus, delivering tingly physical effects that lead to couch lock. The mental state is creative, but stunted by the strain’s heavy relaxation. As with most indicas, Tonics Web is best utilized at night to harness the powerful sedation native to this strain.
HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community.
Stable genetic lines
Focused consumption approach
Genetic mapping and DNA analysis
