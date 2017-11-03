Truffle Butter, also known as "Truffle Budder," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by THClones. Truffle Butter is a sedating genetic cross with sweet terpenes. Created by crossing Gelato and Chocolate Kush, this strain’s aroma is a mixture of fruit, caramel, and floral notes. Truffle Butter gently sedates the body, turning even seasoned consumers into lethargic couch potatoes. This strain’s relaxing qualities make it ideal for abating stress and insomnia.