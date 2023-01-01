Delta 9 + CBD Cannabliss Gummies - 12mg THC Each By The Green Nursery
Introducing Delta 9 + CBD Cannabliss Gummies at The Green Nursery: A powerful, balanced, and delicious way to experience the synergistic effects of Delta 9 THC and CBD. Each jar contains 20 potent vegan and gluten-free gummies, with a total of 240mg Delta 9 THC and 240mg CBD.
Delta 9 + CBD Cannabliss Gummies Features:
20 Gummies per Jar 12mg Delta 9 THC and 12mg CBD per Gummy 240mg Delta 9 THC and 240mg CBD per Jar Vegan and Gluten-Free All-natural flavors Mix of Green Apple, Strawberry Lemonade, and Pineapple Gummies Very strong formulation
