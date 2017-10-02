Grandaddy Purple THCA Prerolls Green Nursery

by The Green Nursery Inc.
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
THCA Prerolls - From Federally Legal Hemp
As we continue to explore the wonders of the hemp world, we're excited to introduce our newest addition - Hemp THCA Prerolls. With a feel that's remarkably similar to it's more popular cannabis cousin, our prerolls pack a punch that's smooth, potent, and absolutely memorable.

As the D9THC precursor, it shares many similarities with the more well-known compound, but with a few key differences that make our THCA Prerolls a unique and thrilling experience.

Crafted with care and precision, our THCA Prerolls deliver a carefully balanced blend of relaxation and stimulation, a perfect companion for both social gatherings and quiet moments of solitude.
One of the most striking similarities between our THCA Prerolls and regular cannabis prerolls is the effect. Both are renowned for their calming properties, and potentially creating a sense of ease that sets the stage for a creative or relaxing day.

Experience the magic of hemp in its purest form with our new THCA Prerolls. Perfectly rolled and ready for action. So why wait? Elevate your hemp experience today.

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
