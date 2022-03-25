We help businesses build top-tier brands, scale revenue sustainably, & cultivate a world-class community. Krysta the Owner of the THC Girls and Sanja Ganja the Marketing Director are your new BEST BUDS!
From acquisitions and investments to creating sustainable business models and Ideas, Krysta and Sanja have been well versed in the Cannabis Space for over the lst decade in both THC and CBD across the Nation.
Additionally, they sit on various board and advisor seats for multiple companies some of which are non-profits and publically traded companies.
Krysta and Sanja's provide creative solutions for your business, specializing in Marketing and Advertising.
The THC Girls specializes in helping businesses with creative marketing which enables the Brands to build a community behind them. We offer a variety of advertising solutions for the Cannabis space. In addition to Marketing and Branding, the THC girls provide event coordination along with Celebrity relations and opportunities. The THC Girl Ambassadors are well versed in staffing and promoting events in the party scene all the way to Private Investor events. The THC GIRLS are truly your one-stop shop for all your Marketing and Advertising needs.