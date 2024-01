Drip: CBD Lube



Our very own lovin' oil, perfect for partnered or solo playtime.



Adding CBD to your intimate areas is the key to your sexual awakening, as it helps lower the barriers to achieving a pleasurable sexual experience. Our full-spectrum hemp flower CBD is the star of the show in this lubricating intimacy oil.



Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Drip pairs perfectly with our CBD arousal oil, Rouse, and our aphrodisiac smoke blend, Pleasure. We got you!



What's Inside:



Organic coconut oil and marshmallow root for increased lubrication, enhancing your experience and making you feel every sensation.



Full-spectrum hemp flower CBD to heighten sexual pleasure, increase blood flow to your intimate areas, maximize stimulation, and help achieve more powerful orgasms.



Herbal support provided by:



Full-spectrum hemp flower



Organic coconut oil



Organic marshmallow root



Product Size

1 fl oz/30 mL

Show more