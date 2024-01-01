HIGH PRIESTESS is a cannabis sexual wellness and lifestyle brand offering formulas that cultivate pleasure, ease, intimacy, and uplift through the synergy of time-honored plant medicines, including hemp and cannabis. Founded by an engineer and herbalist with a background in wellness, but more importantly, a woman that believes in the power of plant medicines to bring us closer to ourselves and each other. HIGH PRIESTESS offers a collection of organic intimacy products from aphrodisiac smoke blends to awaken the mind and body for sex and intimacy, to arousal oils formulated for women, femmes, and folks with vulvas, to infused lubricants for all bodies, genders, and parts. For more information, visit www.highpriestess.life and @highpriestessherbalwellness



Show more