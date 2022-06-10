About this product
A CBD arousal sex oil for the labia, vagina, clit, and vulva. Apply it during foreplay/before sex.
We believe that pleasure and intimacy – either with a partner or solo - should be achievable for everyone. And with Rouse, our CBD arousal oil, you can open yourself up to unimaginable levels of desire, stimulation, self-expression, and heightened physical sensitivity. This natural topical blend, formulated for people with clitorises and vulvas, will tap into the body's cannabinoid receptors, creating a more sensual and intense sexual experience.
Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Rouse pairs perfectly with our CBD lubricating intimacy oil, Drip, and our aphrodisiac hemp flower herbal smoke blend, Pleasure. We got you!
What's Inside:
Full-spectrum hemp flower CBD and other stimulating organic herbs to heighten sexual pleasure, increase blood flow to your intimate areas, maximize stimulation, and help achieve more powerful orgasms.
Apply topically to the clitoris and vulva before intimate activity for an uninhibited and unadulterated, pleasurable sexual experience.
* Certified organic
Product Size
Available in a 1 oz/30mL recycleable glass dropper bottle.
About this brand
HIGH PRIESTESS
HIGH PRIESTESS is a cannabis sexual wellness and lifestyle brand offering formulas that cultivate pleasure, ease, intimacy, and uplift through the synergy of time-honored plant medicines, including hemp and cannabis. Founded by an engineer and herbalist with a background in wellness, but more importantly, a woman that believes in the power of plant medicines to bring us closer to ourselves and each other. HIGH PRIESTESS offers a collection of organic intimacy products from aphrodisiac smoke blends to awaken the mind and body for sex and intimacy, to arousal oils formulated for women, femmes, and folks with vulvas, to infused lubricants for all bodies, genders, and parts. For more information, visit www.highpriestess.life and @highpriestessherbalwellness
