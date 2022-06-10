A CBD arousal sex oil for the labia, vagina, clit, and vulva. Apply it during foreplay/before sex.



We believe that pleasure and intimacy – either with a partner or solo - should be achievable for everyone. And with Rouse, our CBD arousal oil, you can open yourself up to unimaginable levels of desire, stimulation, self-expression, and heightened physical sensitivity. This natural topical blend, formulated for people with clitorises and vulvas, will tap into the body's cannabinoid receptors, creating a more sensual and intense sexual experience.



Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Rouse pairs perfectly with our CBD lubricating intimacy oil, Drip, and our aphrodisiac hemp flower herbal smoke blend, Pleasure. We got you!



What's Inside:



Full-spectrum hemp flower CBD and other stimulating organic herbs to heighten sexual pleasure, increase blood flow to your intimate areas, maximize stimulation, and help achieve more powerful orgasms.



Apply topically to the clitoris and vulva before intimate activity for an uninhibited and unadulterated, pleasurable sexual experience.



* Certified organic



Product Size

Available in a 1 oz/30mL recycleable glass dropper bottle.

