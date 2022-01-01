This amazing cultivar is covered in trichome crystals and has amazing aroma comprised of sweet creamy desert. Gas still comes through.



Great solid grower with a great genetic!! It’s grown in a micro-grower cultivation facility located in valley of British Colombia. This amazing cultivar offers a wide spectrum for greens to cloudy creamy whites. It’s covered in trichome crystals and has amazing aroma comprised of sweet, creamy desert. Gas still comes through. Hang-dried for 21 days.