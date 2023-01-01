About this product
BC Sour Kush joints from The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. Classic cone-style joints filled with 0.7g of quality BC bud. Rolled in natural paper and available in a bulk size offering of 20 joints per pack, featuring earth, musk and sour aromas. Greenhouse-grown in abundance in BC’s finest growing region, the Fraser Valley.
About this brand
The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.
The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. offers potent and quality whole flower in bulk ounces. Greenhouse-grown in abundance, our weed is expertly cultivated in BC’s finest growing region, the Fraser Valley. We sweat the smallest details to deliver a quality bulk buy. Packed in large format 28g to ensure convenience and value. Grown in the valley and never in short supply.