TheSeedPharm.com Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds - Arjan’s Haze 1 is a hybrid of indica and sativa strains. This marijuana strain is known for being a mostly sativa plant. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds could be cultivated both indoors and outdoors. It will provide a medium flowering period of around 77 days on average. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a THC content of about 20-25%. This strain will give users an extremely psychoactive high, strong and long lasting. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a spicy, minty sativa taste. Medicinally, it is effective in pain therapy and appetite stimulation. Patients feel energetic, happy and uplifted. This premium marijuana strain is an award winning marijuana strain. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has won first place in the 2004 High Times People Cannabis Cup. The yield of Arjan’s Haze is around 900grams per meter squared. Recommended for moderately experienced growers, Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds will not disappoint.