About this product
About this strain
Apple Jack effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!