Biscotti effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
416 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
