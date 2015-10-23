About this product
About this strain
Critical Cure effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
