Ghost Train Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
869 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
