Jack Straw effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Energetic
83% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
