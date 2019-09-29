About this product
About this strain
Purple Sunset effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
