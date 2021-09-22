About this product
About this strain
Tiger's Blood effects
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
Aroused
11% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
11% of people say it helps with anxious
Headache
11% of people say it helps with headache
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
