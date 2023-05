THiCket Water Pipe is the Newest Trend of Discreet Portable Pipe for Active

Travelers



Just Add Water to the THiCket Pipe when on the go—the perfect solution for busy

members of the 420 community.



The device is perfect for camping, concerts, hiking, any actions on-the-go for smokers

looking for a discreet, all-in-one water pipe canister without the need for a lot of

accessories or having to worry about spilling water while they enjoy some 420 on the

go. The THiCket Waterpipe is discreet and looks just like a water bottle. But, when you

need it, watch the THiCket Waterpipe transform into a water pipe.



The ThiCket is truly an all-in-one device with a leakproof canister and a built-in ash

catcher; it really takes care of everything the 420 community needs while on the go.



To learn more, visit www.thicketnow.com.

