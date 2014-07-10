Thumbs Up Brand
Exodus Cheese Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Exodus Cheese™ - AKA UK Cheese - is an award-winning, indoor-grown hybrid strain that originates from an original Cheese clone. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. Exclusive to Thumbs Up Brand, Exodus Cheese™ is known for its pungent flavour, giving off a powerfully cheesy and earthy scent. Each pack contains 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.
Exodus Cheese effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
103 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!