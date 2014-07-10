About this product

Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Exodus Cheese™ - AKA UK Cheese - is an award-winning, indoor-grown hybrid strain that originates from an original Cheese clone. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. Exclusive to Thumbs Up Brand, Exodus Cheese™ is known for its pungent flavour, giving off a powerfully cheesy and earthy scent. Each pack contains 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.