About this product

Here’s something to dance to. Thumbs Up Brand Sativa Lemon Burst contains 0.5g of high THC distillate. Based on the strain Lemon Burst, you’ll taste an explosion of citrus, mango and hops that will have you jamming. Dominant terpenes include limonene, myrcene, and humulene. Thumbs Up Brand vape cartridges contain no carrier oils and are designed to be used with a 510 thread battery. Cartridges are made with a high quality ceramic mouthpiece and coil to create a consistent pull. All Thumbs Up Brand products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to cannabis amnesty.