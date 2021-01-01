Loading…
Logo for the brand Tilray

Tilray

Tilray 5:20 CBD Oil

About this product

Our Tilray 5:20 CBD Oil is an oil extract suitable for oral ingestion and/or for use in food products. Drops come in a 40 mL bottle, and include a 1 mL dropper to assist with dosing.

Each mL contains a target concentration of 5 mg/mL THC and 20 mg/mL CBD. Each bottle contains target content of 200 mg THC and 800 mg CBD.

THC & CBD levels vary by lot.

When ingested on its own or cooked into food in known doses, drops have predictable, slow-acting, long-lasting effects.

Carrier Oil: Coconut oil
