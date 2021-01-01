Tilray
About this product
Tilray T100 Capsules are a convenient and familiar ingestion form and precisely formulated for more effective and predictable dosing and titration. They are produced using state-of-the-art cold extraction methods and are fully decarboxylated and ready to use.
T100 Capsules contain a target concentration of 2.5 mg of THC per capsule and 125 mg of THC per bottle.
Carrier is Sunflower Lecithin Oil.
