Logo for the brand Tilray

Tilray

Tilray 5:20 Capsules

About this product

Tilray 5:20 Capsules are a convenient and familiar ingestion form and precisely formulated for more effective and predictable dosing and titration.

They are produced using state-of-the-art cold extraction methods and are fully decarboxylated and ready to use.

5:20 Capsules contain a target concentration of 5 mg of THC and 20 mg CBD per capsule; target content of 200 mg of THC and 800 mg per bottle.

Carrier is Sunflower Lecithin Oil.
