Tilray
About this product
Tilray 5:20 Capsules are a convenient and familiar ingestion form and precisely formulated for more effective and predictable dosing and titration.
They are produced using state-of-the-art cold extraction methods and are fully decarboxylated and ready to use.
5:20 Capsules contain a target concentration of 5 mg of THC and 20 mg CBD per capsule; target content of 200 mg of THC and 800 mg per bottle.
Carrier is Sunflower Lecithin Oil.
