Tilray
Our Tilray 25:0 THC Oil is an extract suitable for oral ingestion and/or for use in food products.
Drops come in a 40 mL bottle, and include a 1 mL dropper to assist with dosing. Each mL contains a target concentration of 25 mg total THC & 0.0 mg total CBD.
When ingested alone or used in food in known doses, T300 Drops have predictable, slow-acting, long-lasting effects.
Carrier Oil: Coconut oil
