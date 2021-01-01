Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tilray

Tilray

Tilray 25:0 THC Oil

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our Tilray 25:0 THC Oil is an extract suitable for oral ingestion and/or for use in food products.

Drops come in a 40 mL bottle, and include a 1 mL dropper to assist with dosing. Each mL contains a target concentration of 25 mg total THC & 0.0 mg total CBD.

When ingested alone or used in food in known doses, T300 Drops have predictable, slow-acting, long-lasting effects.

Carrier Oil: Coconut oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!