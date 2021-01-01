Tilray
Tilray 10:10 Balance Oil is an oil extract suitable for oral ingestion and/or for use in food products.
Drops come in a 40 mL bottle, and include a 1 mL dropper to assist with dosing. Each mL contains a target concentration of 10 mg total THC & 10 mg total CBD. Each bottle contains approximately 400 mg total THC & 400 mg total CBD.
THC & CBD levels vary by lot.
When ingested on its own or cooked into food in known doses, drops have predictable, slow-acting, long-lasting effects.
Carrier Oil: Coconut oil
