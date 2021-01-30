Tommy's Dosi Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its tall, fluffy bud, purple-tinged crystals, and honey-tipped tea-green hairs. Our pre-rolls are hand-packed with flower, cause shake and trim's a bummer, man. This strain brings notes of lemon, musk, and wood, derived from limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and cedrene. What's more, our resealable and biodegradable container will keep each joint fresh from the first to the last, maintaining terpenes and locking in moisture. Get legendary with this cross between Do Si Dos and Purple Punch.