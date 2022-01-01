Tommy's Grape Galena is a high THC and CBG strain grown in the west, known for its silvery dense buds that resemble moon rocks. This glistening indica brings with it notes of cherry, sour berries and grape candy, derived from myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene and limonene. All our pre-rolls are hand-packed only with flower. What's more, our reusable and recyclable container will keep each pre-roll fresh from the first to the last, maintaining terpenes and locking in moisture. Enjoy this cross between OGKB, Lost Sailor and Platinum Kush.