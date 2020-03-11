Loading…
TOP LEAF

Florida Lemons - Coming soon!

HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

HYBRID THC 70% - 80% (700-800mg/g) CBD <1% (<10mg/g) HIGH TERPENE BROAD SPECTRUM HONEY OIL

FLORIDA OG X LEMON SKUNK

This lemony favourite proves that the juice is worth the squeeze!

Top Leaf extracts are made from our whole flower using a broad-spectrum ethanol process to best preserve the strain's iconic cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in highest quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. No blends here, just your favourite Top Leaf cultivar to be enjoyed in a whole new way.

Florida Lemons effects

1 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!