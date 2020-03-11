About this product

HYBRID THC 70% - 80% (700-800mg/g) CBD <1% (<10mg/g) HIGH TERPENE BROAD SPECTRUM HONEY OIL



FLORIDA OG X LEMON SKUNK



This lemony favourite proves that the juice is worth the squeeze!



Top Leaf extracts are made from our whole flower using a broad-spectrum ethanol process to best preserve the strain's iconic cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in highest quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. No blends here, just your favourite Top Leaf cultivar to be enjoyed in a whole new way.