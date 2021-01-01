Loading…
Logo for the brand TOP LEAF

TOP LEAF

Jager OG Cartridge 0.5g

THC 70% - 80% (700-800mg/g) CBD <1% (<10mg/g) HIGH TERPENE BROAD SPECTRUM HONEY OIL

OG x HINDU x OG

Add some spice to your life with this original Top Leaf fan favourite.

Top Leaf extracts are made from our whole flower using a broad-spectrum ethanol process to best preserve the strain's iconic cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in highest quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. No blends here, just your favourite Top Leaf cultivar to be enjoyed in a whole new way.
