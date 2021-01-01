About this product

THC 70% - 80% (700-800mg/g) CBD <1% (<10mg/g) HIGH TERPENE BROAD SPECTRUM HONEY OIL



PURPLE VOODOO X BLUE LIGHTS



A surreal and sublime strawberry smell so strong you won't believe what your senses are telling you.



Top Leaf extracts are made from our whole flower using a broad-spectrum ethanol process to best preserve the strain's iconic cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in highest quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. No blends here, just your favourite Top Leaf cultivar to be enjoyed in a whole new way.