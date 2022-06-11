Air wireless charging transmitter, ultra-thin and novel redefines the appearance and beauty of wireless charging. Featuring integrated communication, high-frequency oscillation, frequency control, status indication, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, over-current protection, foreign matter protection in one high-precision microcontroller.



It supports 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W fast charging, and can charge mobile phones supporting Qi Wireless Charging. The Charging Pad is Qi certified.