Logo for the brand Trailblazer

Trailblazer

Chemdog Pre-Roll

About this product

Chemdog is a hybrid from Edison that boasts berry and floral notes, complimented by a spicy citrus undertone, fruity aroma, violet-green buds and a tall tapered, trichome covered flower, high in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Chemdog with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen. THC 18% - 25%. 0.5g Pre-Rolls.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!