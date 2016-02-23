Trailblazer
Flicker Stix Pre-Roll 0.5g
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Flicker Stix is an indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency potential, crafted from milled quality flower by Trailblazer in Moncton, N.B. Its caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme) terpenes give it an earthy, sweet flavour.
It’s available in a 0.5 g pre-roll.
THC:15-18%
CBD: 0-1%
SIZE: 0.5g
Critical Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
