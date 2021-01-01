Loading…
Logo for the brand Trailblazer

Trailblazer

FLICKER TORCH Indica-Dominant 510 Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

FLICKER TORCH
Indica-dominant 510 thread cartridge

Trailblazer’s Flicker boasts terpenes that evoke the flavor of Purple Punch, a rare indica strain known for its light blueberry and grape flavour. C02-extracted oil is converted to vapor through a high-quality ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience.

THC: 72.00 - 78.00%
